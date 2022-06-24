Award-winning charity talent show Worksop’s Got Talent is returning for its sixth year, and auditions are taking place this summer.

The organisers are looking for the best varied talent that Worksop has to offer, whether it be singers and dancers or comedians and magicians.

This year’s show will see six of the best former contestants compete alongside six new talented entrants to make for one incredible 2022 final.

Dance troupe All Starz were crowned the winners of Worksop's Got Talent 2021 in November. Credit: Danny Jones

The final will take place on November 11 at North Notts Arena, with tickets going on sale from July for £10 each.

Since 2016, the sell-out Worksop’s Got Talent has raised a staggering £85,000 for blindness charity Retina UK and has attracted many celebrity appearances.

Each year celebrity judges take to their seats and the organiser has said this year’s line-up is to be the ‘best one yet’, with announcements to follow.

Last year’s final saw James Corden appear via video from the set of his Los Angeles chat show, plus appearances from Holly Willoughby, Philip Schofield, Rylan Clark, Chesney Hawkes, Chris Kamara and more.

Previous judges have included Grammy-winning songwriter Eliot Kennedy, Coronation Street stars Kym Marsh and James Burrows, S Club 7 legend Jo O’Meara, Sheffield Wednesday footballer Liam Palmer, and Love Island star Amy Day.

James Clarke, event organiser, said: “Worksop’s Got Talent continues to grow each year and I’m so excited to be bringing the show back for a sixth year.

"If you want to showcase your talent in front of your hometown, whilst supporting a fantastic charity, then please get in touch as I would love to hear from you.”

How to apply

To get involved, simply email [email protected] with your full name, age, talent, and contact number.

Those who register will be invited to an audition later this summer at Worksop Town FC, in Babbage Way.

There are no age restrictions, but those aged under 18 will need parental consent to apply.

The lucky winner will take away a cash prize and a trophy.

Previous contestants have gone on to perform at high-profile corporate gigs, go viral online, and even appear on television programmes including The Voice UK.