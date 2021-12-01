30 pictures from Worksop's Got Talent 2021 show

Dance troupe, All Starz, a group from Rebecca’s Dance Studio based in Shireoaks, won the fifth anniversary Christmas show at North Notts Arena on Friday night.

They beat of competition from a variety of other acts including singers, a street dance duo and a ukulele playing comedian.

Performers as young as 12 took to the stage for the charity talent show, which is organised by James Clarke and has now raised more than £80,000 for Retina UK.

James hailed it as the best show to date and said raising awareness of the charity was just as important as raising money.

A spokesman for Retina UK said: “Thank you to all of the contestants, celebrity judges and local people who gave their support to Worksop’s Got Talent and Retina UK.

"We were delighted to be a part of this festive fundraiser and so grateful to everyone for their generosity.

"Every donation will help support people affected by inherited sight loss to lead better lives today and accelerate the search for treatments for the future.”

A panel of celebrity judges featuring S Club 7 star Jo O’Meara, male model Sam Reece, Married At First Sight contestant Adam Aveling and Love Island participant Amy Day were impressed by the standard of performers and gave their views after each act.

After all 12 acts took to the stage it was down to the audience to vote for their favourite.

Young singers Keira and Preston, both aged 12, were voted in third place and 15-year-old singer Molly Fay came second.

The show as presented by former Team GB diver Jack Haslam and Australian model, influencer and presenter Sakara Bell.

Throughout the night there were messages of good luck show from a host of celebrities including television presenter and actor James Corden, comedian Keith Lemon and This Morning hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby.

There was also a special mention for the show in the House of Commons by MPs Brendan Clarke-Smith and Jacob Rees-Mogg.

Former winners of the show also took to the stage to sing, while 2019 winner Richard Harvey sang a song dedicated to all the key workers.

Jo O’Meara had the audience up on its feet as she performed some classic S Club 7 hits along with songs from her new album.

Worksop’s Got Talent will return next year on Friday November 11 2022 for its sixth show.

All the photographs below have been taken by Danny Jones of DJ Imagery.

