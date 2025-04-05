Where is BGT filmed? Location of ITV auditions explained

- Britain’s Got Talent has moved its audition venue for 2025.
- It has found a new home at an iconic spot.
- But where does the filming take place?
Britain’s Got Talent will bring another round of auditions to our screens this weekend. Yet more hopefuls will be looking to impress the judges - and the nation - tonight (April 5).
A guest judge will continue to appear throughout the audition stage - find out who it is. BGT is starting earlier in 2025 due to the hiatus of Saturday Night Takeaway and the start time for the latest episode has been confirmed.
But where is Britain's Got Talent filmed this year? Here’s all you need to know:
Where are the Britain’s Got Talent auditions filmed?
For series 18, ITV decided to film all of the auditions in Blackpool - instead of moving between different venues, including the Palladium in London.
The auditions have been filmed at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool. The Grade II-listed entertainment complex dates back to the 1800s and features a theatre as well as a ballroom.
According to TV Zone, a source explained the choice: “The Palladium is such an iconic venue but if you compare the shows in Blackpool to the ones they have filmed in London, the audience is way more up for it there... The auditions resume in the new year and they’ll all be filmed up in Blackpool.
“Boss Simon Cowell has given the green light to the move and just wants the show to be the best it can be.”
Filming took place in late 2024 and resumed in the New Year. A guest judge was on the panel for the first batch of auditions - find out more here.
Where are the BGT live shows filmed?
For the live shows, Britain’s Got Talent will be returning to London - having skipped the capital for the auditions for the very first time. The venue for the live episodes including the final is, according to Metro, Fountain Studios - which are located in Wembley, London.
