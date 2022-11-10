Your guide to the best pantomimes in and around Worksop this Christmas

Being entertained by festive silliness at the panto is a Christmas tradition that continues to delight families year after year.
Worksop folk are eagerly-awaiting the start of Jack and the Beanstalk at the Acorn Theatre on November 27.
But there are plenty of others which may tickle your fancy as well if you can’t get enough thigh-slapping comedy fun this Christmas.
Here’s our guide to some of the many pantomimes taking place across the area.
1. Jack and the Beanstalk
The Acorn Theatre in Worksop is putting on a show to remember from November 27 until December 4. This action-packed adventure is brought magically to life by a talented cast of 200 young performers including special guests Zebra Studios and the fabulous Jack Charlesworth as dippy Dame Dotty Trott.
2. Oz
Click your heels together three times to start your Christmas with a magical journey to OZ at the Acorn Theatre, Worksop. Running from December 14 to December 17, although not exactly a panto, the show will be a festive treat for all the family with twists and turns, courage, brains and full of heart.
3. The Further Adventures of Peter Pan - The Return of Captain Hook
This new spin on a classic panto will be on show at Mansfield’s Palace Theatre from November 26 to December 31. The show promises to be a real festive family treat with Corrie star Marc Baylis as Captain Hook and everyone's favourite Adam Moss as loveable sidekick Smee.
4. Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs
Coming to the Theatre Royal, Nottingham, from December 3 until January 8, this show promises an abundance of comedy, sensational song and dance numbers, fabulous costumes and stunning scenery. Comedian Joe Pasquale will star alongside Steps singer, television personality and West End star Faye Tozer.
