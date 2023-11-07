It will be released on December 1 as a collectable vinyl 7” single, that includes an eight-page comic book. The single also features Dickinson’s original solo demo version of the song ‘If Eternity Should Fail’, which first appeared on Iron Maiden’s album The Book Of Souls in 2015.“It was important to set the tone of the project with this track,” Dickinson explains. “As befitting its title, it’s a heavy song and there’s a great big riff driving it…but there’s also a real melody in the chorus that displays the light and shade that the rest of the album brings… and just wait until you see the video!”

Having already announced Brazilian and Mexican live dates for April and May next year, Bruce Dickinson and his band – which features guitarist Roy Z, drummer Dave Moreno, bass-player Tanya O’Callaghan and keyboard maestro Mistheria– will continue their touring with a run of European shows, alongside a number of festival appearances in Europe. For full details of tour dates click here Dickinson previously revealed, “This album has been a very personal journey for me and I am extremely proud of it. Roy Z and I have been planning, writing and recording it for years, and I am very excited for people to finally hear it. I’m even more excited at the prospect of getting out on the road with this amazing band that we have put together, to be able to bring it to life. As you can see, we’re playing as many shows as we can, in as many places as possible, for as many people as we can!”The Mandrake Project will be Dickinson’s seventh solo album and his first since Tyranny Of Souls in 2005. It will be released via BMG worldwide on multiple formats.