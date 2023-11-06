News you can trust since 1895
BREAKING
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation

Treat someone special with a spa voucher for Christmas: Here are the top 5 spas near Worksop

If you want to treat a loved one for Christmas a spa day is the perfect present.
By Kate Mason
Published 6th Feb 2023, 20:22 GMT
Updated 6th Nov 2023, 12:21 GMT

We’ve found five of the most popular spas in the region – all that’s left for you to do is lie back and unwind.

Check out these perfect relaxing and romantic retreats.

Enjoy the perfect pamper day at Eden Hall Day Spa. One recent Tripadvisor review stated "This was an incredible spa and it was so relaxing the food was just amazing and they had a wide range of facilities."

1. Eden Hall Day Spa

Enjoy the perfect pamper day at Eden Hall Day Spa. One recent Tripadvisor review stated "This was an incredible spa and it was so relaxing the food was just amazing and they had a wide range of facilities." Photo: ROB SMALLEY

Photo Sales
Ye Olde Bell hotel offer a range of spa experiences with ultimate relaxation, including spa access and an overnight stay in one of Ye Olde Bell’s individually styled rooms.

2. Ye Olde Bell Hotel and Spa

Ye Olde Bell hotel offer a range of spa experiences with ultimate relaxation, including spa access and an overnight stay in one of Ye Olde Bell’s individually styled rooms. Photo: Andy Hook

Photo Sales
Set in a dramatic Victorian hall in acres of parkland, the spa features a pool with a glass roof; a warm, bubbly hydrotherapy pool; a range of thermal rooms; and an impressive relaxation room.

3. The Spa at Thoresby Hall Hotel

Set in a dramatic Victorian hall in acres of parkland, the spa features a pool with a glass roof; a warm, bubbly hydrotherapy pool; a range of thermal rooms; and an impressive relaxation room. Photo: Submit

Photo Sales
Tucked away in the legendary Sherwood Forest, Aqua Sana is nestled within Center Parcs - a short drive from Nottingham, Mansfield and Worksop. Explore 25 spa experiences inspired by some of the world’s most extraordinary natural environments, all around an open-air courtyard pool..Pictured is The Treetop Sauna, Aqua Sana, Sherwood Forest

4. Aqua Sana, Sherwood Forest

Tucked away in the legendary Sherwood Forest, Aqua Sana is nestled within Center Parcs - a short drive from Nottingham, Mansfield and Worksop. Explore 25 spa experiences inspired by some of the world’s most extraordinary natural environments, all around an open-air courtyard pool..Pictured is The Treetop Sauna, Aqua Sana, Sherwood Forest Photo: Aqua Sana

Photo Sales
Related topics:Worksop