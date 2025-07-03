West End's Atticus Finch returns to role as To Kill a Mockingbird heads to Nottingham

Richard Coyle plays Atticus Finch (photo: The Other Richard)

The full cast for the critically acclaimed Broadway and West End production of Harper Lee’s To Kill a Mockingbird has been announced, with a star from the original London show reprising his role as it comes to Nottingham.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Embarking on its first ever tour of the UK, the play runs at Nottingham Playhouse from October 8 to 18.

Harper Lee’s seminal American novel about racial injustice and childhood innocence became a Broadway and West End sensation with sell-out seasons on both sides of the Atlantic. It was adapted for the stage by the Oscar-winning Aaron Sorkin and directed by Tony Award-winning Bartlett Sher.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Acclaimed stage and screen actor Richard Coyle (The Player Kings, Macbeth, Fantastic Beasts: Secrets of Dumbledore) returns as Atticus Finch, reprising the role he played to great critical acclaim in the 2022 West End production.

Coyle will be joined by Anna Munden as Scout Finch, Gabriel Scott as Jem Finch, Dylan Malyn as Dill Harris, Andrea Davy as Calpurnia, Stephen Boxer as Judge Taylor, Aaron Shosanya as Tom Robinson, Oscar Pearce as Bob Ewell, Evie Hargreaves as Mayella Ewell, Richard Dempsey as Horace Gilmer, Sarah Finigan as Mrs Dubose, Phillipa Flynn as Miss Stephanie / Dill’s Mother, Harry Attwell as Mr Cunningham / Boo (Arthur) Radley, Colin R Campbell as Sheriff Heck Tate and Simon Hepworth as Link Deas, with Paul Albertson, James Mitchell, Jonathan Rubin, Cheryl Burniston, Charlotte Luxford, Oyin Orija, Tiwai Muza, Tom Brace-Jenkins, and John J. O’Hagan.

Set in 1934 Alabama, To Kill a Mockingbird was inspired by Harper Lee’s own childhood. It won the Pulitzer Prize for Literature and has sold more than 45 million copies worldwide.

Aaron Sorkin has had many years of great success on stage and screen. He is perhaps best known as the creator and screenwriter of hit TV series The West Wing, and as the screenwriter for The Social Network, for which he received an Oscar, Golden Globe, Bafta and Writer’s Guild Award. He is also the writer-creator of The Newsroom and the author of the Academy Award-winning film A Few Good Men.

Bartlett Sher spent over ten years as director of New York’s Lincoln Center Theater and has also headed acclaimed productions such as My Fair Lady, The King and I and South Pacific.