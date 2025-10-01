West End stars to light up the stage in Mansfield panto

'We have assembled a truly world-class company': Members of the Mansfield pantomime cast

Two top talents are making their Mansfield debuts in the Palace Theatre pantomime next month.

Joseph Dockree takes on the role of Prince Fredrick. Trained at The Royal Ballet School and Laine Theatre Arts, Joseph has graced the West End stage in Mrs Doubtfire, Mary Poppins and Cabaret, as well as performing internationally in Beauty and the Beast in Paris and Dance of the Vampires in Berlin.

Emilie du Leslay will enchant audiences as Snow White, bringing her radiant charm and outstanding vocals to the title role. A graduate of ArtsEd with credits including Starlight Express in Germany, Wind in the Willows in the West End and an international tour of Les Misérables, Emilie is no stranger to bringing fairytale heroines to life, having played Alice, Wendy and Princess Jasmine in previous pantomime seasons.

Joining them is an exceptional line-up of much-loved panto favourites and television stars. Katrina Bryan, adored by families nationwide from her appearances in CBeebies’ Nina and the Neurons and Molly & Mack, promises to delight audiences when she takes a deliciously wicked turn as the Wicked Queen.

Mansfield favourite Ben Harlow returns by popular demand as Dame Dilly Donut, bringing his trademark warmth, humour and outrageous sense of fun, while Adam Moss is back as the irrepressible Muddles, guaranteeing his unique brand of comedy chaos. Completing the line-up are Snow White’s seven sensational dwarfs played by Hayley Burroughs, Denise Coppen, Willie Coppen, Emily Dyer, Simeon Dyer, Kieran DuMont and Ben Holmes.

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs promises to be packed with everything audiences love about pantomime: a wicked stepmother, a poisoned apple, a magic mirror, sparkling dance numbers, glittering costumes and spectacular sets.

Martin Dodd, producer at UK Productions, which is presenting the show, says: “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs at Mansfield Palace Theatre will be nothing short of spectacular! We have assembled a truly world-class company. Combined with breathtaking choreography, dazzling sets, and the finest creative team in the business, audiences can expect the very best pantomime experience – full of laughter, wonder, and festive magic. This is pantomime at its absolute peak, and we cannot wait to share it with Mansfield this Christmas.”

Christopher Neil, cultural services manager at Mansfield District Council, said: “We’re thrilled to welcome Joseph, Emilie, Katrina, Adam and Ben to the Mansfield Palace stage this Christmas. Their energy, talent, and charm will make Snow White a panto to remember!”

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs runs from Saturday November 22 to Wednesday December 31. Visit mansfieldpalace.co.uk or call 01623 463133 to book.