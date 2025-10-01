Ten of the Best - your guide to what to catch on stage around Notts in the days ahead

Meet the Hatter blends dance, storytelling, original music, digital projection, lighting and animation

From a glitzy Broadway classic to a footballing favourite, there’s plenty to enjoy

1 Top Hat, Theatre Royal, Nottingham, Tuesday October 7 to Saturday October 11

When Broadway star Jerry Travers arrives in London to open a new show, he crosses paths with model Dale Tremont , whose beauty sleep is rudely interrupted by Jerry tap dancing in the hotel suite above hers. Instantly smitten, Jerry vows to abandon his bachelor life to win her – but the path of true love never does run smooth. The show is based on the classic 1935 film which starred Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers, with music and lyrics by Irving Berlin and a score including Let’s Face the Music and Dance, Cheek to Cheek and Puttin’ on the Ritz. Visit www.trch.co.uk or call 0115 989 5555 to book.

2 Meet the Hatter, Mansfield Palace Theatre, Wednesday October 1 at 6pm and Thursday October 2 at 1.30pm and 6pm

Joss Arnott Dance returns to the venue with the company’s most ambitious production to date – a new cinematic dance and multimedia show. Integrating dance, storytelling, original music, digital projection, lighting and animation, the show features a new retelling of the Hatter character from Lewis Carroll’s Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland – but with a twist.

With no one arriving at the tea party, the lonely Hatter uses the power of his imagination to create his own magical version of Wonderland shown through immersive multimedia - but what adventures lie ahead and who will he meet along the way?

Mansfield multi-media artist Rebecca Smith, of Urban Projections, is involved in the show. She said: “It’s been a real joy to design the projections for Meet the Hatter. Working with Joss Arnott Dance to bring this magical world to life has been an inspiring process. The combination of dance and digital design allowed us to create an immersive Wonderland that feels playful, imaginative and full of depth – I can’t wait for audiences to experience it.”

For theatregoers aged five and above, Meet the Hatter promises to take audiences on a journey through a spectacular world that celebrates the importance of play, whilst exploring how developing self-belief can open up opportunities. Visit mansfieldpalace.co.uk or call 01623 463133 to book.

3 Riverdance 30: The New Generation, Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham, Saturday October 4 and Sunday October 5

Since Riverdance first emerged onto the world stage, its fusion of Irish and international dance and music has captured the hearts of millions worldwide. To celebrate its 30th year, Riverdance 30: The New Generation is on a special anniversary tour, bringing its magic to audiences around the world. The production rejuvenates the much-loved original show with new innovative choreography and costumes and state-of-the-art lighting, projection and motion graphics. Visit www.trch.co.uk or call 0115 989 5555 to book.

4 Inspector Morse: House of Ghosts, Theatre Royal, Nottingham, until Saturday October 4

Following in the footsteps of John Thaw and Shaun Evans on TV, plus, among others, Neil Pearson on the radio, Tom Chambers will star in this new stage production. A chilling mystery unfolds when a young actress suddenly dies on stage during a performance, and Detective Chief Inspector Morse embarks on a gripping investigation. What begins as a suspicious death inquiry takes a darker turn when the legendary inspector, together with DS Lewis, uncovers a connection to sinister events in his own past, 25 years earlier.

Inspector Morse: House of Ghosts, written by Alma Cullen, marks the first-ever stage adaptation of the legendary detective. ITV’s long-running Inspector Morse, hailed by Radio Times as ‘the greatest British crime series of all time’, has inspired equally beloved spin-offs, Lewis and Endeavour. Visit www.trch.co.uk or call 0115 989 5555 to book.

5 Jimmy Cricket’s Big Show, Mansfield Palace Theatre, Wednesday October 8, 1.30pm

The much-loved Northern Irish comedian Jimmy Cricket is set to bring laughter, music and good old-fashioned variety entertainment to Mansfield as he celebrates 50 years in showbusiness. Famed for his catchphrases “come ‘ere, there’s more” and his trademark wellington boots, Jimmy rose to national fame in the 1970s after his big break on TV’s Search For A Star. His own television and radio series followed, and by the 1980s he was a household name, appearing on This Is Your Life and the Royal Variety Show. Jimmy’s unique style – warm, family-friendly humour delivered with a twinkle in his eye – has made him a true legend of variety comedy. One of the last great music-hall comics, in the tradition of Tommy Cooper and Sir Ken Dodd, Jimmy continues to delight audiences with his timeless comedy and endearing stage presence.

To mark this golden milestone, Jimmy has created a brand-new variety spectacular filled with laughter, uplifting singalongs, musical performances and, of course, his much-loved jokes.

Hosting the afternoon will be Andy Eastwood, who will be joined by a line-up of special guests. Songstress Helen Farrell will bring back the hits of the ‘60, there’s music and entertainment from multi-talented Scottish virtuoso Gordon Cree and mezzo-soprano Cheryl Forbes brings her repertoire of show-stopping classics. Call mansfieldpalace.co.uk or call 01623 463133 to book.

6 Coldplace, Majestic Theatre, Retford, Saturday October 4

The acclaimed tribute to Coldplay aims to recreate the magic of Coldplay's record-breaking live tours - featuring lasers, confetti, video screen and the Xyloband LED wristbands that have become synonymous with Coldplay concerts, and make the audience part of the show. Expect all the Coldplay hits from the last 20-plus years including Yellow, Paradise and A Sky Full of Stars, right through to Higher Power and My Universe from their latest album, Music of the Spheres.

7 To Kill a Mockingbird, Nottingham Playhouse, Wednesday October 8 to Saturday October 18

Harper Lee’s seminal American novel about racial injustice and childhood innocence became a Broadway and West End sensation with sell-out seasons on both sides of the Atlantic, having been adapted for the stage by the Oscar-winning Aaron Sorkin and directed by Tony Award-winning Bartlett Sher. Acclaimed stage and screen actor Richard Coyle (The Player Kings, Macbeth, Fantastic Beasts: Secrets of Dumbledore) returns as Atticus Finch, reprising the role he played to great critical acclaim in the 2022 West End production.

Set in 1934 Alabama, To Kill a Mockingbird was inspired by Harper Lee’s own childhood. It won the Pulitzer Prize for Literature and has sold more than 45 million copies worldwide. Visit nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk or call 0115 941 9419 to book.

8 An Evening with Kerry Katona and Katie Price, Mansfield Palace Theatre, Saturday October 4

The two have been friends for more than 20 years and are looking forward hitting the road together and sharing stories of marriage and divorce, bankruptcy, ‘I’m A Celebrity’, the importance of family, their constant press attention and turning their lives around. There will also be some song and dance and an opportunity for audience questions in an evening that promises to be warm, inspirational, motivational and lots of fun. Call mansfieldpalace.co.uk or call 01623 463133 to book.

9 Round the Horne, Mansfield Palace Theatre, Tuesday October 7

From 1965 to 1968 there wasn’t a bigger radio programme in Britain than the ground-breaking Round the Horne. For half an hour every Sunday afternoon, audiences of up to 15 million people would gather around the wireless to listen to Kenneth Horne and his merry crew get up to all sorts of mischief. With its infamous movie spoofs and regular characters such as Rambling Sid Rumpo, Charles and Fiona, J. Peasemold Gruntfuttock, and Julian and Sandy, Round the Horne was one of the greatest radio comedy shows of all time, and still endures today, 60 years on. Visit mansfieldpalace.co.uk or call 01623 463133 to book.

10 An Evening with Paul Merson, Mansfield Palace Theatre, Monday October 6

The Arsenal legend, former England player and pundit take to the stage for a night of unfiltered stories, laughter and behind-the-scenes revelations. He will be sharing anecdotes not just from his time on the pitch, but also from the challenges he has faced off it, including his well-documented battles with gambling and addiction. Visit mansfieldpalace.co.uk or call 01623 463133 to book.