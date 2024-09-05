Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Following the triumphant celebration of its 10th anniversary, the region's biggest live music gathering, Hardwick Festival, is thrilled to announce that it will be back next year, promising an even more spectacular event.

With the overwhelming success of this year's festival, which saw over 30,000 music lovers gather by the beautiful lakeside grounds of Hardwick Hall, anticipation for the 2025 edition is already building, and early bird tickets were released yesterday, Wednesday 4 September.

This year, festival-goers were treated to unforgettable performances by some of the biggest names in music, including Becky Hill, Snow Patrol, Richard Ashcroft, and Sophie Ellis-Bextor.

The weekend was a sun-soaked celebration of live music, community, and the magic that only Hardwick Festival can create. As the final notes rang out and the sun set on another incredible weekend, the festival’s organisers confirmed that they are already deep into preparations for next year’s event.

Super early bird tickets go on sale following triumphant 10th anniversary edition of Hardwick Festival. Image credit: Sarah Caldecott

The 2025 Hardwick Festival will once again transform the stunning Hardwick Hall grounds into a paradise for music lovers. With a lineup that is sure to surpass all expectations, attendees can look forward to a weekend of top-tier performances, exciting new features, and the unbeatable atmosphere that Hardwick Festival is renowned for.

In response to the incredible demand, the festival has launched its Super Early Bird tickets, giving fans the chance to secure their place at next year's event at the lowest possible price.

For just £159, music enthusiasts can purchase a Weekend Ticket, ensuring they won’t miss a moment of the action. Additionally, Camping Pitches are available at £60, and Motorhome Pitches at £70, making it easier than ever for festival-goers to enjoy the full Hardwick Festival experience.

An official Hardwick Festival spokesperson shared their excitement: “The sun has set on a sun-soaked weekend of festival fun, and all that remains are the memories that we made together. We knew our 10th anniversary was going to be special, but it was you who brought the magic to our fields! We have ten thousand thank-yous for our musicians, comedians, DJs, children's performers, traders, staff, security, photographers, press, backstage crew, sound and light engineers – the list is endless, and we couldn’t do it without you and all those who play a vital role in our weekend of paradise.”

The spokesperson continued: “We also want to give a huge shout-out to our first-ever WedFest Newly Weds! Three couples entrusted us with their big days, and we wish them all the very best as they start their married lives together. We can’t wait to see who Hardwick Festival 2025 brings to the fields… With that in mind, we are busy working on next year’s plans, and we are delighted to announce that our Super Early Bird Weekend tickets have been frozen at £159.”

The countdown to next summer’s ultimate North East live music experience has officially begun. Don’t miss out – secure your spot today at hardwickfestival.co.uk.