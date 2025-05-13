Seaside charm and wartime mystery in shows on way to Notts

Catherine Warnock, Georgina Liley, Robert Took and James McLean in Operation Beach Hut

Much-loved theatre company Mikron is bringing two new shows to Nottinghamshire this month.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first, Operation Beach Hut, whisks audiences away to the golden sands of Fiddling-On-Sea, where the annual Best Beach Hut competition is about to get competitive. With a cast of just four actor-musicians, the play follows Holly, a stressed-out city dweller seeking solace by the sea. As the competition draws closer, the history of the seaside floats to the surface, washing up a host of characters and stories from centuries gone by. It doesn’t take Holly long to realise there is far more at stake than just a prize for best beach hut.

Most Popular

Mikron’s signature style of storytelling, combined with original songs and live music, promises a fun, feel-good experience for all ages. Operation Beach Hut’ offers audiences a chance to escape and enjoy a slice of seaside nostalgia. Every performance has integrated audio description which means blind and visually impaired audience members can enjoy the show without the need for headsets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marianne McNamara, Mikron’s artistic director, said: "This production is a celebration of British seaside culture, filled with heartwarming stories, catchy tunes, and plenty of laughter.”

Their second show, Hush Hush, invites audiences into a world of secrets and songs. In a nondescript mansion house, in a nondescript town, a group of extraordinary men and women worked to provide intelligence that would help to win the war. But as far as the rest of the world is concerned, Bletchley Park doesn’t exist.

Peggy Valentine arrives at Bletchley in 1940, 18 years old, headstrong and gifted. Finding herself in a world of boffins, soldiers and debutantes, Peggy has to shoulder the burden of high pressure war work whilst navigating a new world of feuds, friendships and growing up in a frame of absolute secrecy.

But what of the world beyond Bletchley? As the war rages on in Europe, the stakes are raised for Peggy and her friends as they work to protect their loved ones fighting abroad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Known for their quirky and original productions, live music and engaging storytelling, Mikron is one of the country’s most prolific touring theatre companies, touring by narrowboat and van to every conceivable venue. No venue is too small, and they will get to 138 venues this year.

Operation Beach Hut will be performed at the Victoria Hotel in Beeston on Thursday May 29 at 7pm. Hush Hush will be performed at The Poppy & Pint in West Bridgford on Wednesday May 28 at 7pm and at Nottingham New Central Library on Saturday May 31 at 7pm. Visit mikron.org.uk to book or for more information.