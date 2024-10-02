Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Robbie Williams Better Man trailer drops, and we have some questions… 🐵

The first trailer for Robbie Williams upcoming biopic has dropped, but with many more questions remaining.

Better Man, which debuted at the Telluride Film Festival, sees the Take That singer adopt the role of a CGI monkey to narrate his tale.

How did The Greatest Showman director convince the singer to portray the simian for his biopic though?

The news comes as the latest trailer for Robbie Williams’ biopic, Better Man, has dropped which sees, or hears should that be, the former Take That performer assume the role of the CGI monkey throughout the entire film, which chronicles the life of the Rock DJ.

The film is directed by Michael Gracey, who many will know as the director behind the festive favourite The Greatest Showman starring Hugh Jackman and Zac Efron, while also taking the helm for P!nk’s documentary All I Know So Far.

The first trailer for Better Man, the biopic about Robbie Williams, has been released - with the former Take That singer taking on the role of himself... as a monkey. | Getty Images

The director provided some insight into the unusual, but not too unusual for Robbie Williams, take on the biopic and the reason for the monkey’s presence. “I asked you if you were an animal, how would you see yourself? In your own words, you would refer to being dragged up on stage to perform like a monkey,” Micheal Gracey revealed in a featurette, addressing Williams directly.

“I immediately thought of portraying you not as we see you, but how you see yourself… I am going to see you and relate to you in a way that is going to be more engaging than yet another musical biopic.”

Having premiered at the 51st Telluride Film Festival in August 2024, early reviews for the biopic have been positive, with a Fresh rating so far on Rotten Tomatoes, holding an 86% rating based on 22 reviews.

When is Better Man released in cinemas?

The film is scheduled to be released in theatres in Australia on 26 December 2024; a limited theatrical release in the United States will take place a day prior, with a wider release set for 17 January 2025 including the United Kingdom.

Are you interested in Robbie Williams’ biopic now you’ve discovered he’ll be voicing a CGI monkey throughout, or are you tired of the former Take That singers monkeying around? Let us know your thoughts, including about the new trailer, in the comments section below.