If the Joker sequel isn’t for you this weekend, perhaps Sebastian Stan’s new film A Different Man is an option.

Sebastian Stan’s critically acclaimed festival feature, A Different Man, is finally released in UK cinemas this week (October 4 2024)

The film, which premiered at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival, features British actor Adam Pearson and Michael Shannon.

But with Joker: Folie a Deux opening this weekend, is A Different Man worth undertaking a double feature at the cinema?

While admittedly most film fans are talking about the release of Joker: Folie a Deux taking place this week, others are focusing on a film festival darling also released: A Different Man.

The film, which had its world premiere as part of the Sundance Film Festival in January 2024, features Marvel Cinematic Universe favourite Sebastian Stan - who is in for a very busy release schedule as he also plays a young Donald Trump in The Apprentice which is released October 11 2024.

But many early reviews sounded out another name for his performance in the film; British actor and neurofibromatosis activist Adam Pearson, who portrays the character that Stan’s character becomes obsessed with.

The film has quite the weight of expectation behind it, with A24 assuming the distribution for the film after their continued meteoric rise. It’s become almost an event in itself when A24 releases something new, but could A Different Man keep their ascension in Hollywood going?

Critics seem to think so, but ahead of its opening this weekend, here’s almost everything you need to know about A Different Man, including if it’s worth a double feature at the cinema if you are seeing Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga’s mammoth sequel.

What is A Different Man about?

[L-R] Sebastian Stan, Renate Reinsve and Adam Pearson in A24's latest film, A Different Man | A24

The plot for A Different Man reads: “Edward, a man suffering from neurofibromatosis, undergoes facial reconstructive surgery to escape the isolation caused by his physical deformities. After the surgery, he becomes obsessed with a theatre production based on his life. The lead actor, Oswald, is playing a character inspired by Edward’s former self, which causes Edward to identify with him.”

“Edward starts following Oswald and obsessively watching rehearsals. He blurs the line between reality and the play, growing more attached to the character Oswald is portraying than to his new life. This obsession worsens, leading Edward to interfere in Oswald’s personal life. As Edward’s fixation escalates, his mental state deteriorates.”

Who else stars in A Different Man alongside Sebastian Stan?

Fans will no doubt recognise some of the faces in A Different Man alongside Sebastian Stand, including Boardwalk Empire and Take Shelter actor Michael Shannon and British actor Adam Pearson - himself dealing with life with neurofibromatosis.

What is the runtime for A Different Man?

A Different Man has a run time of 113 minutes, or in layman’s terms just short of two hours.

What is the age rating for A Different Man?

A Different Man has been rated by the British Board of Film Classification as a 15, due to “strong sex, nudity, language, gore [and] violence.”

In their summary for the decision, the BBFC wrote: “An aspiring actor undergoes radical reconstructive surgery to transform his appearance and becomes obsessed with a stage actor in a play about his past. This darkly satirical US drama features gory moments and sexual detail.”

What have reviews been for A Different Man during its festival run?

Very positive after its world premiere at Sundance Film Festival in January 2024; the film currently has a “Fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes with a rating of 89% based on 113 reviews. The critical consensus for the film reads: “Surreal and unsettling, A Different Man overcomes an occasionally tenuous narrative grasp by virtue of its bold, provocative approach to serious themes.”

Of the glowing reviews the film received, hallowed film critic Richard Roper of the Chicago Sun-Times called A Different Man “a quirky and often bleak treatise designed to make us think uncomfortable thoughts about self-identity and how physical beauty can't save your soul if you're ugly inside.”

