The musical theatre star will take to the stage at Party in the Square which takes place on Sunday August 29.

The event, organised by North Notts BID, will bring together well-known names, tribute acts and local musicians in celebration of all that the Bassetlaw area offers to residents and visitors alike.

Family harmony group, The Bowkers will be returning following a successful appearance in 2019 - alongside Ariana Grande tribute Amilia, ABBA Sensation and Hitch, a local 90’s/00’s band.

Mercury, Queen Tribute Band, at Party in The Square event in Retford in 2019.

The event will be hosted by North Notts BID’s lead ambassador Joe Sentence and Alex Cann, both former radio presenters.

Chief executive of North Notts BID, Sally Gillborn said: “We’re delighted to be counting down to the much-anticipated return of Party in the Square.

"The event is a celebration of the spirit and community that makes North Nottinghamshire great, as well as a step closer to a return to normality; all in the fantastic Retford town square.

"The plethora of acts and refreshments will mean there is something for all ages and interests.”

Visitors will have the chance to enjoy an open-air bar as well as food from local artisan suppliers. A large screen will be in the bandstand in Kings Park, so that those wanting to socially distance can still enjoy it.

Sally added: “We want to encourage everyone to come along with their friends and family, enjoy the summer and support our local businesses.

"It’s been a tough year for everyone, so these events are a great way to celebrate lockdown restrictions lifting.

"It also gives us the opportunity to showcase our beautiful North Notts area and drive footfall back into our town centres.

“At our event in 2019 Wilko sold out of bistro tables and chairs, charity shops were selling picnic blankets and cushions and Gregg’s even sold out of sausage rolls.

"So with bars and catering stalls on the square itself and shops and local pubs and cafes open in the surrounding areas, this promises to be a great event that will help to reinvigorate the town.”