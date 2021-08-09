14 pictures of A-Level results day from years gone by in Worksop

This year is set to be a little different as the results are teacher assessed due to the Covid:19 pandemic and the cancellation of exams.
A-Level teachers have assessed students progress throughout the academic year, basing their results on student performance and other evidence.
College and sixth-form students will be able to pick up their A-Level results sometime after 8.30am on Tuesday, August 10.
We want to hear from you – if you are picking your results up get in touch with exam selfies and let us know how you have done.
GCSE students will also be able to get their results earlier than usual, with the date set for Thursday, August 12.
Usually, students receive their results around mid to late August. Due to the pandemic, both result days have been pushed forward so students can log appeals if they need to.
Send pictures and results to [email protected]