Members of Lindrick Players were due to perform in Robinson Crusoe at the Civic Centre, in Carlton-in-Lindrick from January 19 to 22.

But the group has decided to postpone the pantomime with local Covid infections at a high level.

The pantomime has been rescheduled for March 30 to April 2.

In a statement posted online, the group said: “It is with a heavy heart that we inform your of our decision to postpone our pantomime Robinson Crusoe.

"We feel that under the current circumstances with local cases so high, that it would be irresponsible for us to proceed.

"Our priority must be to keep our cast, crew and local community safe and well.

“After such a long break from the stage and after such a tough few years, we wanted our return to be a really positive experience for everyone and this has been at the heart of our decision making.”

The statement added: “If you’ve already booked tickets, we’ll be contacting you very soon to either move your booking or refund as appropriate.”

Performances are at 7.15pm and a Saturday matinee at 2.15pm.