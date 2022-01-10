A member of staff jumped on the suspect’s back and knocked him to the ground as he tried to flee with £300 in cash.

He disarmed the would-be robber and kept him on the floor until police arrived moments later.

The attempted armed robbery happened at Kenny’s Fish and Chip Shop, in Lowtown Street, Worksop, at around 8.15pm last night (January 9).

A man has been arrested following an armed robbery attempt to steal £300 in cash from Kenny's Fish and Chip Shop in Lowtown Street, Worksop, on January 9.

The suspect, who was wearing a balaclava, entered the shop via a back door and threatened two members of staff with a knife, before grabbing cash from the till.

However, minutes later he was under arrest thanks to the bravery of the member of staff who detained him and a fast police response.

Once in custody, the 37-year-old suspect was further arrested in connection with a shop theft at Boots, in Bridge Street, Worksop, where a man entered the shop just after 5pm on Saturday, January 8, and stole £485 worth of aftershave and perfume.

Detective Sergeant Matt Dumbrell, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Last night’s attempted armed robbery was a very frightening incident for the shop workers involved.

“A suspect was swiftly arrested thanks to the brave actions and quick intervention of the member of staff who detained him at the scene and an immediate response by officers from Nottinghamshire Police.

“We are now reviewing CCTV and taking witness statements to fully understand the circumstances of this incident and the suspect remains in custody.”