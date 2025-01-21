Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Here’s your chance to grace one of the stages at Worthy Farm in 2025 🎸🎪🎤

Always wanted to perform at Worth Farm during Glastonbury?

The organisers have opened this year’s Emerging Talent Competition, allowing for one lucky musician to perform at this year’s festival.

So for those who missed out on a ticket but are also in a band or a musician, here’s how you can possibly play at one of the biggest music festivals in Europe.

Those who dream of the day they take to a stage - any stage - at Worthy Farm to the adulation of thousands of Glastonbury fans, the reality might not be too far fetched.

Glastonbury Festival are once again inviting musicians to enter their Emerging Talent Competition, where the winner will not only get the chance to perform on a stage at this year’s event but also earn a £5,000 Talent Development prize from PRS Foundation to help take their song-writing and performing to the next level.

Two runners-up will also each be awarded a £2,500 PRS Foundation Talent Development prize.

Glastonbury Festival are offering musicians a chance to perform at this year's festival with their Emerging Talent Competition. | Getty Images

The competition has previously helped elevate the careers of artists such as Declan McKenna (2015) and Flohio (2020), while 2022 runner-up English Teacher have since gone on to earn a Mercury Prize in 2024 for their album, This Could Be Texas.

So, how does one enter Glastonbury’s proverbial ‘battle of the bands’ in 2025?

How can I enter Glastonbury’s Emerging Talent Competition?

To enter the 2025 Emerging Talent Competition, UK and Ireland-based artists must submit their entry via the Glastonbury Festival website from 9am on Monday 27th January to 5pm on Monday 3rd February 2025.

Entrants need to provide a YouTube link to one original song and a link to a video of themselves performing live, with the competition welcoming submissions from artists of all musical genres.

Additionally, it is committed to diversity and inclusivity, with support available for disabled artists to ensure accessibility throughout the process.

When will I know if I am playing Glastonbury Festival 2025?

After entries close, a panel of 30 music writers will create a longlist of 90 acts. This list will then be narrowed down to a shortlist of eight finalists, selected by judges including Michael and Emily Eavis.

The live finals in Pilton will determine the winning act, which will secure a slot on one of Glastonbury's main stages, alongside PRS Foundation funding to further their career.

Finalists can expect to hear back as the selection process progresses, with the winner announced ahead of the 2025 festival.

