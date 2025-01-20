Cassette tapes, once thought to be a relic of the past, have experienced a resurgence among collectors, with some even reaching eye-watering prices.

Despite the prevalence of digital streaming, tapes have become highly sought after, particularly for their nostalgic value, unique packaging, and rarity. Whether it’s a demo from an emerging band, a limited-edition release, or an obscure treasure from a famous artist, cassettes continue to attract collectors willing to pay top dollar for that perfect addition to their collection.

Here, we’ve compiled the top 13 most expensive cassettes ever sold on Discogs. While these particular cassettes might not be readily available today, collectors can still add them to their Wantlists on Discogs for the chance to snag them when they resurface.

If you’re interested in the entire list, including some very obscure releases, you can read about all 25 on Discogs’ website.

1 . Deftones - Deftones (1992) A highly sought-after tape of the alternative metal giants, this rare cassette version has become a collector’s item due to its limited availability - according to the blurb on the tape, there were only 15 ever made. A copy sold on Discogs for £4,065.57 | Getty/Discogs Photo Sales

2 . The Artist (Formerly Known As Prince) - The Versace Experience – Prelude 2 Gold (1997) This incredibly rare cassette, featuring unreleased tracks from Prince, was distributed at a Versace fashion show in 1995. The collection of avant-garde and experimental tracks highlights the artist’s creative genius and offers a glimpse into his unique approach to music production - and last sold on Discogs for £3,783.33. | Getty/Discogs Photo Sales

3 . Xero - Xero (1997) Before becoming Linkin Park, the band went by the name Xero. This demo tape, a precursor to their later work, is a rare artefact from the early days of their career and a must-have for die-hard fans of the band’s evolution - if you're willing to part with the £3,658.02 it last sold for. | Getty/Discogs Photo Sales

4 . Alvvays - Adult Diversion (2013) Alvvays’ Adult Diversion is a key release from the indie-pop band, with its jangly guitars and dreamy melodies capturing the essence of the genre. A highly sought-after piece for collectors, released before the band signed to Polyvinyl, it last sold for £2,780.34. | Getty/Discogs Photo Sales