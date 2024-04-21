Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​Acorn Theatre, Worksop, May 16 to 18.

Have you got your tickets yet to see this hit musical when it is performed by talented members of Worksop Light Operatic Society in mid-May?

This delightfully dark musical by the acclaimed duo of Alan Menken and Howard Ashman (Aladdin, The Little Mermaid, Beauty And The Beast) was famously filmed in 1986 and remains a hugely popular show for societies up and down the country.

Don't miss Little Shop of Horrors at Worksop's Acorn Theatre soon.

Step into Skid Row, New York City, where down-and-out florist, Seymour Krelborn, has happened upon a strange and unusual new breed of plant.

Watch in horror as his life, and that of the beautiful, sweet and downtrodden Audrey, are changed forever.

Rest your tongues firmly in your cheeks as vile psychotic dentists, greedy flower shop owners and semi-willing stooges meet the mysterious might of the foul flora enacting its invasion strategy.

Packed full of comedy, memorable characters and great songs, Little Shop Of Horrors is not to be missed by musicals fans in the area. But, whatever you do, don’t feed the plants!

Details: For more on how to get hold of tickets for the production of Little Shop of Horrors, you can go to https://acorntheatre.org/show/little-shop-of-horrors/