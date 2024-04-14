Check out a forthcoming gig by FM at Nottingham's Rescue Rooms.

​Nottingham Rescue Rooms, May 3.

In celebration of their 40th anniversary, legendary British AOR rock band FM are out on the road for a string of live dates and have also released Don’t Need Another Heartache, the second single taken from their 14th studio album Old Habits Die Hard, which came out last week.

“Heartache draws influences from the bands love for bands like free and Bad Company,” said FM’s lead singer Steve Overland.

“It’s a straight-to-the-point, classic blues rock track.”

Drummer and founder FM member, Pete Jupp, explained: “This song will probably be in the live set for the 40th anniversary tour as it’s one of our favourites from the album.”

FM are known by many for their big choruses, twin lead guitars and Steve Overland’s intimate, yet powerful vocals, and clean guitar sound.

Details: For more on ticket availability for the gig, go to https://www.rescuerooms.com/