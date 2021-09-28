A series of free activities will be taking place at the library as part of a Fun Palace on Saturday October 2 from 10am to 3pm.

Activities on offer include science busking, animation masterclasses, bracelet making, a day in the life of The Straws with Mr Straw’s House National Trust, nature crafts, giant games and bookmaking.

Visitors can also join artist Emma Reynard to create a portrait tile as part of The Big Draw 2021: Make the Change event.

Worksop Library will open as a Fun Palace on Saturday October 2.

There will be a performance from the Red Hot Band between 10.15–10.45am.

Fun Palaces is a free, nationwide campaign. Each Fun Palace celebrates the unique skills and passions of local people – run by, for and with the local community.

Chief executive officer at Inspire Peter Gaw, said: “We are excited to be welcoming visitors in person back to our Worksop Library Fun Palace this year.

"We hope that people of all ages will come along and take part in the free activities on offer in the newly refurbished space.

"It’s a great opportunity to come and see what we have on offer in the library and have a look around, especially if you haven’t visited us since we reopened with a brand-new look.”

Councillor John Cottee, chairman of the communities committee at Nottinghamshire County Council said: “We’ve used the adversity of the flood damage and Covid to our advantage to completely update the library and I’m really excited that we’re able to host amazing events like the Fun Place for the whole community to enjoy.”