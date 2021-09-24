Inspire libraries across Nottinghamshire are launching this year’s festival with the help of Derbyshire-based artist Emma Reynard.

The project, called Faces, Places is linked to artist Hetain Patel’s project Landing, and is about exploring the relationship between place and belonging, wherever we happen to land.

Primary schools across Bassetlaw have already started to explore their connection to their village or town and have created self-portraits which will create a spectacle of Faces, Places portrait tales as part of a touring exhibition, which launches at Worksop Library on Friday, October 1.

Inspire libraries have launched this year's The Big Draw festival to bring the community together through positive activism and creativity.

The public can get involved in the project by visiting your local Inspire library [including Worksop Library and Retford Library] to pick up a free kit to get drawing at home – available from Friday, October 1.

The public can also get involved in one of the free live Zoom sessions with artist Emma Reynard.

The Faces, Places exhibition will be at Worksop Library Gallery from Friday, October 1 to Thursday, November 11.

Worksop Library will also be hosting this year’s Fun Palace on Saturday, October 2 10am-3pm for a range of free fun activities, including science busking, animation masterclasses, bracelet making, a day in the life of The Straws with Mr Straw’s House National Trust, nature crafts, giant games, Adventures in Music, bookmaking and more.

This year's exhibition Faces, Places, is being led by Bassetlaw pupils' self-portraits.

Full details can be found at: www.inspireculture.org.uk/facesplaces and https://www.inspireculture.org.uk/arts-culture/fun-palace/