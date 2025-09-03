Florence + The Machine announce Sheffield date

Florence Welch, also known as Florence + The Machine

Florence Welch – also known as Florence + The Machine – is heading to Sheffield as part of her new tour.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With her immense voice and sound, Welch is best known for the songs The Dog Days are Over and her version of You Got the Love, as well for her dramatic and theatrical live performances.

Most Popular

After needing lifesaving surgery for undisclosed reasons on her previous tour in 2023, Florence’s recovery took her down the path of spiritual mysticism, witchcraft and folk horror as she felt the limits of her body and explored what it means to be “healed”. Her new album Everybody Scream, released on October 31, treads through womanhood, partnership, aging and dying, aiming to expose the murky in the mundane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Across five albums - 2009’s Lungs, 2011’s Ceremonials, 2015’s How Big, How Blue, How Beautiful, 2018’s High As Hope and 2022’s Dance Fever - Florence has become one of the most popular artists of her generation, with multiple US and UK number 1 albums and countless awards. She has sold out shows and headlined festivals the entire world over, has collaborated and shared stages with The Rolling Stones, Lady Gaga and Taylor Swift, and published a book of lyrics, poetry and drawings, called Useless Magic.

Florence + The Machine plays the Utilita Arena on February 14. Visit utilitaarenasheffield.co.uk to book.