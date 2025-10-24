David Essex celebrates remarkable career with Nottingham date

Singer, composer and actor David Essex has announced major tour for 2026 – and it’s stopping off in Nottingham.

Since then, David has enjoyed a remarkable career, writing and producing albums that have sold millions of copies worldwide. He’s had 23 Top 30 singles in Britain alone. These include the Grammy nominated Rock On which not only topped the charts in Britain and the USA but sold millions of copies worldwide. Subsequent singles followed such as Lamplight, Hold Me Close, Gonna Make You A Star, Oh What A Circus and Silver Dream Machine, which have made David a household name. David has continued to produce and write albums, and has contributed to stage and screen. Acting credits include That'll Be The Day, its sequel Stardust, Traveller, The Guvnors and EastEnders as the head of the Moon family. West End Theatre credits include outstanding performances in Evita, Footloose, Aspects Of Love and She Stoops To Conquer, plus his own musicals Mutiny! and All The Fun Of The Fair. He continues to break boundaries with his unique talent with his two previous two UK tours selling over 65,000 tickets across 39 dates including shows at the Palladium and Theatre Royal in London. The tour is titled Thanks for the Memories to celebrate his monumental career. It comes to the Royal Concert Hall on Tuesday September 15, 2026. Visit www.gigsandtours.com to book.