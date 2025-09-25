Comedy galore for kids at Nottingham festival

Den’s Dragon - The Quest for Dragon’s Gold is among the shows at the festival

Nottingham Comedy Festival is launching a dedicated programme of comedy shows just for children — bringing laughter, magic, games and even science to the city.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Across the weekend of November 8 and 9, families can enjoy eight shows designed to entertain youngsters and parents alike. All the shows are disabled-friendly and the venue is wheelchair accessible.

Most Popular

The family-friendly line-up kicks off with Britain’s Got Talent funny man El Baldiniho, whose riotous mix of comedy and magic has wowed audiences nationwide. He’s joined by a fantastic variety of acts, from improvised silliness to slug battles and science experiments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday November 8 features The Blue Badge Bunch – “the disability Taskmaster” where kids tackle fun challenges like drawing with their feet whilst learning about disability; Den’s Dragon - The Quest for Dragon’s Gold, with party games and a treasure hunt for the dragon’s stolen gold; and the Discount Comedy Checkout, an award-winning family improvised show where anything can happen.

Benny Shakes presents Sluggageddon

Sunday November 9 features Philip Simon’s School’s Out Comedy Club, an award-winning show where children (and maybe even a few parents) take to the stage to share their favourite jokes; Benny Shakes: Sluggageddon, an interactive battle to defeat the King Slug and save Benny’s prize cabbages; Jeddy Bear & Gary Save the World, a multi-award nominated action-packed adventure with funny skits, games, world record attempts and face-pie madness; and Fun Science with Jacky, an interactive science show.

Shows are priced between £5 and £8, and take place in the Old Cold Store, the function room of the Vat and Fiddle.

Nottingham Comedy Festival organiser Helen Stead said: “We are delighted to have a dedicated venue for these amazing children’s shows. We have long wanted to have family friendly shows as part of the comedy festival and we couldn't be happier to have them as part of this year. This is an incredible way to start what will surely only grow as the years go by.”

Visit nottinghamcomedyfestival.co.uk to book.