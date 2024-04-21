Bon Jovi Experience will bring hits galore to Mansfield Palace Theatre
Mansfield Palace Theatre, May 15.
Celebrating 30 years on the road this year, The Bon Jovi Experience is back with a brand new production for 2024, coming soon to the Leeming Street-based venue.
One of the top tributes on the music scene at present, The Bon Jovi Experience is a show that has garnered rave reviews and fans galore up and down the country.
Get ready to rock your way through an unforgettable journey with the only tribute show to be endorsed by Jon Bon Jovi himself.
Immerse yourself in a celebration of Bon Jovi’s timeless classics as the band recreates the magic that defined an era with electrifying energy, transporting you back to the heyday of stadium rock.
Featured hits in the show will include Livin’ On a Prayer, Always, It’s My Life, You Give Love a Bad Name, Bad Medicine and many more.
Details: For more on tickets for the gig, you can go to www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk
