Blancmange are not to be missed on their latest visit to Nottingham later this year (Photo credit: Helen Kincaid)

​Nottingham Rescue Rooms, May 23.

On May 10, Blancmange will release a career spanning new collection Everything Is Connected via London Records.

In support of the release, the band will be embarking on a nationwide UK tour throughout May and June, including a visit to Nottingham.

Blancmange’s story is one of two distinct chapters. In the early 80s, they infused the emergent synth-pop scene with oblique lyrics, wry British humour and occasionally tabla-tinged sonics, an unlikely mix which saw them soar into the Top 10 with singles such as Living On The Ceiling, Blind Vision and Don’t Tell Me.

Since 2011’s Blanc Burn album they've taken that singular style into a new century and become more prolific than ever. Now Blancmange bring all - well, 38 to be precise - of these highlights together with Everything Is Connected.

Details: Go to www.rescuerooms.com