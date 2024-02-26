Libertines line up Nottingham and Sheffield live dates for later in the year
Nottingham Rock City, October 21/Sheffield Octagon, November 4.
The much-loved British band are to release latest album All Quiet On The Eastern Esplanade on March 29 and have announced more live dates for later in the year.
The last gang in town, The Libertines perform once-seen-never-forgotten live shows and are here to save humanity from holograms, virtual reality and AI auto-tuning, so switch off your pocket-held marketing machine and come and experience raw analogue euphoria at the hands of these delirious musical chaos-mongers.
The Libertines are Peter Doherty (vocals/guitar), Carl Barât (vocals/guitar) John Hassall (bass guitar) and Gary Powell (drums).
Up to date, the band have released three acclaimed albums: Up The Bracket (2002); The Libertines (2004); and Anthems For Doomed Youth (2015).
Details: For more on tickets for the gigs, go to www.thelibertines.com
