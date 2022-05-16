Bassetlaw sees its first Guitar and Collectors Fair at the Elms Hotel in Retford

Dozens of guitars will go on display at a special fair in Bassetlaw next week.

By Sally Outram
Monday, 16th May 2022, 1:12 pm

The Guitar Lounge, Retford, and Silver Bullet Promotions are hosting the region’s first guitar and collectors fair at the Elms Hotel, in Retford on Sunday May 29.

More than 40 selected dealers will be showcasing new and vintage products and instruments, including acoustic and electric guitars, amplifiers, pedals and spares.

Adrian Elderkin, of Silver Bullet Promotions, has been in the music industry for over 45 years and has travelled the world visiting guitar fairs.

A selection of guitars at the Guitar Lounge in Retford

Read More

Read More
New homes, demolishing community centre and creating a play area: A £3m plan unv...

He and his business partner Bob Murdock, of the Guitar Lounge in Retford, decided it would be a good idea to host an event in Bassetlaw because there was nothing like it locally.

The event runs from 10am and 3.30pm.

Entry is £5 per person and children under 10 are free when accompanied by an adult. There will be live music outdoors, weather permitting.

For further information email [email protected]

Message from editor, Sam Jackson: The Worksop Guardian is full of local news, features and sport plus great columnists, puzzles pages and much more. Save up to 20% off the cover price of the Worksop Guardian by taking out a print subscription by clicking here or calling 0330 123 5950 (Mon-Fri 9am-5.30pm)

BassetlawRetford