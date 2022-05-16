Bassetlaw sees its first Guitar and Collectors Fair at the Elms Hotel in Retford

The Guitar Lounge, Retford, and Silver Bullet Promotions are hosting the region’s first guitar and collectors fair at the Elms Hotel, in Retford on Sunday May 29.

More than 40 selected dealers will be showcasing new and vintage products and instruments, including acoustic and electric guitars, amplifiers, pedals and spares.

Adrian Elderkin, of Silver Bullet Promotions, has been in the music industry for over 45 years and has travelled the world visiting guitar fairs.

A selection of guitars at the Guitar Lounge in Retford

He and his business partner Bob Murdock, of the Guitar Lounge in Retford, decided it would be a good idea to host an event in Bassetlaw because there was nothing like it locally.

The event runs from 10am and 3.30pm.

Entry is £5 per person and children under 10 are free when accompanied by an adult. There will be live music outdoors, weather permitting.

For further information email [email protected]