An artist impression of how part of the estate could look.

Bassetlaw District Council has put together a plan for the Wimpy Estate in Carlton-in-Lindrick, which includes building new homes and a play area, and is now asking residents for their views.

An initial two-phase approach to build new council houses and create an informal play space with landscaping is being presented to residents as part of a six-week consultation on the Carlton Wimpy masterplan.

The consultation, which began on Friday May 13, will also gather the views of residents on topics including opportunities to improve movement around the estate, address anti-social behaviour issues and increase parking, among other ideas.

The masterplan has been developed in response to concerns and issues raised by residents about the estate over a number of years and will act as a catalyst for improving the appearance of the estate and quality of life for residents living there.

Cabinet member for housing at Bassetlaw District Council, councillor Steve Scotthorne said: “We have listened to residents’ concerns over time and as a result of these discussions have developed the initial phases of the masterplan.

“This is an ambitious project that will transform the estate, address many of the issues that have been raised and make this part of Carlton a more pleasant and appealing area to live in.

“To make this project a success, we need residents to tell us what they think of the plans, put forward their priorities and be a central part of the project from the outset.”

Funding of around £3million has been made available for the first two phases of the masterplan and consultation will initially take place on these.

These include demolishing the underused community centre and building new homes, redeveloping some of the existing open spaces, including the paved area off Willow Avenue and creating a new informal play area and introduce softer landscaping at the heart of the estate.

There is also the potential to create start up units for local business, retail opportunities, or new community facilities.

If phases one and two are successful then the council said it could lead to more ambitious proposals.

Residents can share their views as part of a series of consultation events, in addition to completing the consultation either online or via door to door visits.

Following the consultation, all responses will be considered and will inform the next stages of the masterplan, which could include a planning application being developed.

In person consultation events will take place on the following dates:

Cleveland Close Community Centre

Friday May 20 – 1pm to 4pm

Saturday May 21 – 9am to 5pm

Wednesday June 8 – 6pm to 8pm

Youth consultation – Carlton-in-Lindrick Youth Centre

Monday May 23 – 6pm to 8pm

Door to door consultation

Monday May 30 – 12noon to 7.30pm

Monday June 6 – 4.30pm to 7.30pm

Tuesday June 7 – 9.30am to 4.30pm

Thursday June 9 – 3pm to 8pm

For more information visit www.bassetlaw.gov.uk/CarltonMasterplan