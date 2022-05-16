Warning after large bonfire destroys part of Clumber Park

A warning has been issued to visitors after a large bonfire destroyed an area in Clumber Park.

By Sam Jackson
Monday, 16th May 2022, 11:13 am

Firefighters from Edwinstowe were called to the blaze near the Carburton entrance at around 7pm on Friday.

They found a large bonfire that had mostly burn out with several logs on fire.

Crews extinguished the fire and cooled down the area.

Clumber Park officials said a largely untouched area of bluebells was destroyed that was off the beaten track and will struggle to recover.

Clumber Park is on a high fire risk and BBQs and campfires are not permitted anywhere on site.

Acting general manager at Clumber Park, Denise Edwards, said: “Any open flame, whether from a BBQ, a campfire, a cooking stove or a cigarette not extinguished properly, can cause devastation to our woodland and wildlife habitats.

"We’re appealing to all our visitors to please support us in protecting the park.”

Clumber Park has over 3,800 acres to explore and many beautiful spots where visitors can enjoy a picnic instead.

Visitors are asked to a member of staff, or to call the emergency services.

