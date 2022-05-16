Haritier Nsemi and Oluwadamilola Ogunyankinnu moved from London to Rotherham before eventually setting up shop in Retford in August 2020.

Operating from an address in Poplar Street, the pair began selling cocaine and heroin to drug users throughout the area.

Nottinghamshire Police were alerted to their activities and worked with colleagues in South Yorkshire to bring the pair to justice.

Haritier Nsemi and Oluwadamilola Ogunyankinnu were convicted of conspiracy to supply class A drugs from an address in Retford.

Officers acting on intelligence later uncovered significant quantities of cocaine and heroin at another property.

Nsemi, aged 32, was arrested in London on September 17, 2020, after police traced a car he had been seen travelling in.

Ogunyankinnu, aged 23, was arrested in Croydon, South London, on February 10, 2021.

He had been linked to the Poplar Street address by documentation left behind with his personal details on.

Both later pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy to supply class A drugs.

Appearing at Nottingham Crown Court on May 13, Nsemi, of Greenwich, London, was jailed for three years and Ogunyankinnu, of Wood Green, London, for two-and-a-half years.

Detective Constable Colin Jones, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “I hope this case sends a very clear message to other drug dealers who think they can set up shop in Nottinghamshire and prey on often vulnerable drugs users.

"You will eventually come to our attention and when you do we will do whatever it takes to disrupt your operation and bring you to justice.”