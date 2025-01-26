£1.5million 'bonkers' wiggly road markings scrapped after confusing drivers and cyclists

By Jessica Martin
Published 26th Jan 2025, 08:30 BST
Wiggly lines, which cost £1.5m, are to be removed after confusing road users.

Wiggly lines dubbed 'Britain's most bizarre road markings' are finally set to be removed - after costing £1.5m.

The wobbly lines have been slammed by locals after they appeared on the seafront in Clevedon, Somerset, in 2022.

Photos show road markings weaving around - leaving drivers and cyclists confused over where to go.

The wiggly road markings on the seafront in Clevedon, Somerset.The wiggly road markings on the seafront in Clevedon, Somerset.
The wiggly road markings on the seafront in Clevedon, Somerset. | Tom Wren / SWNS

The plans, installed by North Somerset Council, were met with heavy criticism from local residents - who even staged a 'conga line' protest in fancy dress amidst widespread media ridicule of the project.

The original budget for the Clevedon Seafront scheme was £201,000 but due to unforeseen costs it ballooned to £1.5m.

The council said that the work to remove them would begin in mid-February and was expected to be fully completed within 12 weeks.

Hannah Young, North Somerset Council's executive member for highways, told the BBC: "The updates taking place are in line with public feedback gathered over the last two years."

