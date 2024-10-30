Footage shows an airport runway submerged in water as flash flooding hits Spain, with some services affected by delays and cancellations.

Shocking video shows the runway at Valencia airport almost completely submerged in flood water, as 62 people have died in flash flooding in Spain.

In the footage, taken from the Air Nostrum Hangar, a plane is seen standing stationary on the flooded tarmac.

More than a month’s worth of rain fell in a day in some parts of Spain, leaving many people stranded.

Another video shows the moment a man was rescued from his vehicle trapped in fast-flowing waters in Alzira.

Valencia Airport closed temporarily during the storm, with some services still impacted by delays and cancellations. There are also delays and some cancellations at Malaga Airport. Travellers should check with their airline on the status of their flight.

Speaking this morning (October 30), Spain’s prime minister Pedro Sánchez highlighted the weather warnings that are still in place.

He said: “We mustn’t let our guard down because the weather front is still wreaking havoc and we can’t say that this devastating episode is over.

“There are still weather warnings in Andalucía, Valencia, Aragón, Castilla y León, in Cataluña, in Extremadura, in Navarra, in La Rioja and in Ceuta. That’s why I’m asking people in those areas to take special care: to stay off the roads; to avoid travelling close to ravines, riverbanks and riverbeds, and to heed the advice of the emergency services and of the police. No one should be putting their life at risk.”