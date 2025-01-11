Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A mum won a £4m home - then immediately broke her 'dry January' with a bottle of champagne.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Video (click to play above) shows the moment when a primary school teacher won a £4m house - and immediately broke her 'Dry Jan' promise to celebrate - with some bubbly. Hannah Drury, 42, scooped the latest Omaze Million Pound House Draw - a secluded mansion in the Lake District at Coniston Water - as shown in the video above.

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Opera-singer Hannah won the keys to the waterside home worth £4 million along with £250,000 in cash. She has been working as a music teacher for 20 years, and currently teaches at a local primary school.

Hannah was only three days into her Dry January attempt when she got the good news, but immediately broke out the champagne to celebrate. An elated Hannah said: “I got a random call on Friday night saying I’d won something from Omaze, at first I just assumed it was a friend winding us up, then when I didn't recognise the voice I thought that maybe we'd scoop a little bit of cash or something.

The £4 million property in the Lake District at Coniston Water. | Omaze / SWNS

''But all of a sudden, Omaze turned up to reveal I’d won a £4 million mansion! I was speechless, and that never happens! My husband was flabbergasted as he didn’t even know I’d entered! I had planned to do Dry Jan this year, but that went out the window immediately! I lasted all of three days, but if you can’t have a drink when you’ve won a £4 million house when can you!?

“We opened a bottle we’d been saving for a special occasion, but it had actually gone off and tasted like vinegar! Luckily we had a backup so popped that instead. Our daughter came downstairs the morning after and said she’d dreamt someone had given us a big house, we told her that on this occasion her dream had come true!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hannah’s spectacular house offers reverse-level living, with bedrooms and bathrooms on the ground floor and the first floor featuring the spacious open-plan living spaces, with bespoke kitchen, dining room and spacious lounge area.

There is plenty of glazing incorporated into the design to offer breathtaking views of the lake and the surrounding mountains and Grizedale Forest from almost every room, whilst also allowing natural light to fill the entire home.

She continued: “The house is simply spellbinding! We’ve never seen anything so spectacular. The views of the lake are unreal and all the children are so excited, they can’t wait to jump into the hot tub! I’m a trained opera singer—being a soprano might raise some eyebrows with the locals, but they can rest assured I’m a singer, not a gangster!”

The £4 million property in the Lake District at Coniston Water. | Omaze / SWNS

The house is just a short drive from the charming village of Coniston, nestled between Coniston Water and popular mountain, the Old Man of Coniston. As well as making Hannah a multimillionaire, the Omaze Million Pound House Draw, the Lake District, raised £5,250,000 for Age UK—Omaze’s biggest ever raise for a charity partner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Omaze partnership was backed by radio presenter and Age UK Ambassador, Ken Bruce who said he couldn’t believe the “terrific” amount of money raised and that it will make “such a huge difference” to the people Age UK support.

James Oakes, Chief International Officer at Omaze, said: “Everyone at Omaze is delighted that Hannah has won this very special house in the Lake District, whilst also contributing to our biggest ever raise for a charity partner!

“Omaze offers people the chance to win amazing houses, whilst also introducing charities to new audiences that they wouldn't normally reach – it’s a real win-win for entrants and our charity partners. We’re immensely proud that the Omaze community has now raised over £72 million for good causes across the UK.”

The £4 million property in the Lake District at Coniston Water. | Omaze / SWNS

Draw entries for the latest Omaze Million Pound House Draw, Bath, are available now at omaze.co.uk. The Grand Prize Draw closes Sunday 26th January 2025 for online entries and Tuesday 28th January 2025 for postal entries. Entrants can also choose to subscribe to Omaze to be automatically entered into every new Grand Prize Draw when their subscription renews on the first of each month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Omaze subscribers receive four times the number of entries compared to non-subscribers and can cancel their subscription at any time. For full terms and conditions, see www.omaze.co.uk. No purchase necessary to enter. Over 18s and UK residents only.