Dashcam footage shows Stuart Chandler driving his green McLaren 600LT at 130mph - before police seized the vehicle and he was disqualified from driving for six months.

Stuart Chandler was driving a McLaren sports car on the M23 near Crawley.

Sussex Police said he passed an unmarked police vehicle, and an officer was not able to keep up with him until he was slowed down by traffic.

At Brighton Magistrates’ Court on November 5, Chandler admitted driving at excess speed above the 70mph limit.

Police said the incident happened on April 13 on the M23 north of junction 10, when PC Jordan Mitchell witnessed him reaching the high speed in the outside lane.

Sussex Police said Chandler, 53, of Wrights Lane, Kensington, told an officer that he had not realised how fast he was travelling.

PC Mitchell had travelled in excess of 130mph in order to catch the green McLaren 600LT, which was seized under the Road Traffic Act, the force added.

Police said Chandler already had nine points on his licence at the time of the speeding.

He was disqualified from driving for six months, fined £2,500, with a £1,000 surcharge and £110 costs.

PC Mitchell said: “Chandler’s driving was reckless, and we know from experience the devastating consequences that speeding can have. He is lucky not to have caused himself or another road user serious harm, and has now lost his licence as a result.”