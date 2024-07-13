This video More videos

Watch as England fans dance on the street and on the top deck of the bus after they notice its destination.

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Video shows the moment happy England football fans danced around a “Bellingham” bus.

In the footage, a crowd of fans are seen recording the bus, displaying the England and Real Madrid star’s name, and singing and dancing around it. Some fans also run onto the bus and jump up and down, continuing their partying.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fans were out celebrating England’s Euro 2024 semi final victory against the Netherlands when they spotted the number 47 bus to Bellingham in Lewisham, south-east London.

Lenny Levent / SWNS

Lenny Levent posted the video to TikTok with the caption: "#itscominghome #euro2024 #england #footballtiktok #fyp #bellingham". Some viewers seemingly thought the bus was named after Jude Bellingham, not realising Bellingham is a place in London.

Another video shows how a green-fingered England fan has transformed his front garden by painting Jude Bellingham's number 10 shirt onto his lawn.

Bryn Nicholls, 66, created the 20ft (6m) lawn mural at his home in Stourbridge, West Midlands, where Bellingham was born and raised.