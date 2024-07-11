This video More videos

This has to be the most joyful assembly ever - watch as these adorable youngsters from Flakefleet Primary School (who previously appeared on Britain’s Got Talent) cheer on the England football team with their own rap!

Heartwarming footage shows a hall full of primary school pupils all cheering on the Three Lions on the day of the Euro 2024 Semi-finals - hours before Gareth Southgate’s team beat the Netherlands. Hosted by headteacher Dave McPartlin, the youngsters performed their own rap song, and waved flags and placards as they cheered for the England team to WIN.

Dave McPartlin

Posting on social media, Mr McPartlin wrote: “Message to staff earlier: "Please face paint the kids, pop on the headbands & bring the flags for a special assembly at 2.30. Thought we could go FB live without a rehearsal, it'll be fun..." Hope this makes you all smile as much as it did us when making it. COME ON ENGLAND!”