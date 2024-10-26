Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Footage shows excrement and soiled loo roll flowing through the streets of a new build housing estate - where many children live and play - due to drainage problems.

Disgusting footage shows human waste flowing through a new build estate - which developers have blamed on nappies being flushed down the toilet.

Leigh Hawkins, 42, says excrement, soiled loo roll and other waste has been repeatedly pumping through the streets of Whitstable Heights in Kent - attracting rats to her home.

Ms Hawkins says she was visiting a friend who recently purchased a home on the estate when the horrible scenes in St Luke’s Close stopped her in her tracks on October 20.

Sewage running through the streets at Whitstable Heights. | Leigh Hawkins / SWNS

The mum-of-two, who lives next to the unfinished housing project, says the problem has plagued residents since construction began in 2019. Developer Hyde Homes apologised this week and says it is “advising” people of the correct way to dispose of rubbish.

She says many children, including her 10 and 15-year-old, live on the estate, which is used by dog walkers, including herself.

Ms Hawkins said: “It’s disgusting. There are literally lumps of human poo in the road – the smell was just rank.

“There's also a massive influx of rats. They're coming up through the drains and everything. I've never seen so many. I think it's flooding one end, then they're trying to escape the water.”

Hyde Homes says the drainage issues have been caused by blockages of nappies, wipes and sanitary products.

A spokeswoman for the developer said: “We know how distressing this has been for customers, which is why we’ve investigated this issue quickly when it happened at the weekend. Southern Water dealt with the initial clearance, and on Monday morning our site team then jet washed and disinfected the affected area, leaving everything clean and tidy.

“We can reassure our residents that the drainage system is in good order and has sufficient capacity for the entire development. The flooding was localised to one part of the site and the cause was traced back to a specific blockage caused by nappies, wipes and sanitary products. Once cleared, the drains are now free-flowing and functioning normally.

“Unfortunately, there have been three similar incidents over the last couple of years. We’re working with the community, advising them of the issues caused, and reminding them of the correct way to dispose of rubbish.”