Euro 2024: The Killers interrupt Mr Brightside during 02 concert to celebrate England semi-finals win
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Video from the concert shows the final moments of the game being played on a large screen across the entire stage at O2 Wembley in London on Wednesday, July 10 in front of thousands of fans.
The moment the whistle blew confirming England's victory and progression to the final, the audience roared in triumph and confetti burst from the front of the stage.
England will face Spain in the Euro 2024 final in Berlin on Sunday after a last-minute strike from substitute Ollie Watkins sealed victory over the Netherlands.
Where can I watch the Euro 2024 Final?
Kick-off for the game has been set for 9pm local time, meaning the game will get underway at 8pm UK time. The Euro 2024 Final will be shown live on both BBC One and ITV1. Fans will also be able to live stream the game for free on either BBC iPlayer or ITVX.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.