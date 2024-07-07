England Euro 2024: Football fans at UK's biggest bar Brewdog Waterloo celebrates final penalty WIN!
England fans cheered with delight - and shock - as the final goal went in the net during a tense penalty shootout against Switzerland - putting Gareth Southgate’s team in the semi-finals.
Joyous video captures the moment a packed room filled with hopeful football fans - finally had a reason to celebrate - and took to dancing, singing and one reveller even being lifted onto her friend’s shoulders.
The happy scenes took place at Brewdog Waterloo - the UK’s biggest bar - where ex-England footballer, Peter Crouch, also records his hit podcast.
When do England play in the Euro 2024 semi finals?
England will face off against the Netherlands in the Semi-Final in Dortmund on Wednesday at 20:00 BST. It will be the first time the two countries have faced each other at a major tournament since the group stage of Euro 96.
