Watch the heart-stopping moment a cricket fan plunged 30ft after trying to tie a flag around a pole during wild T20 World Cup celebrations.

This is the shocking moment an Indian cricket fan falls 30ft from a telegraph pole during a World Cup celebration. The man is seen, in the video, losing his grasp on the pole and falling backwards into the crowd as he tries to hang a flag. The man was celebrating India’s historic win against South Africa on Saturday (29/6), along with hundreds of other cricket supporters. During the festivities, two fans are filmed climbing to the top of a pole at Queensbury tube station to hang a flag there.

This is the heart-stopping moment an Indian fan plunged 30ft after trying to tie a flag around a pole during wild T20 World Cup celebrations. | SWNS

After the man falls, an ambulance arrives at the scene followed by an air ambulance at around 7.50pm. A local resident said the air ambulance was grounded for around 30 minutes before it took off without the man.

