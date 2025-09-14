Worksop Town reserves thump Rossinghton
This County Cup game against Rossington was preceded by a rainstorm but then played in warm sunshine. The visitors from the Doncaster League were an unknown quantity, as were new recruits Jacob Bentley, Leonard Tuttle (both goalkeepers), Oscar Buttery and Ollie Conners.
Bentley replaced the injured Rodzos, the other three being on the bench. Ethan SLATER opened the scoring on 13 minutes for the home side and just 11 minutes later the visitors conceded an own goal. Just 3 minutes after that on 27 Alex RUSSELL made it 3-0 which was the half time score.
Connor GORDONS made it 4-0 on the 51minute mark before a triple substitution saw Buttery, Conners and Tuttle replace Gordons, Bentley and Kai Reet. Shortly afterwards Coach Dan Reet came on for the injured Brennan.
Luke ABDY popped in number 5 after 65 minutes and then Ollie CONNERS marked his debut with a goal on 86 minutes. After a few attempts Dan REET found the net on 87 minutes to make the final score 7-0.
The match saw two visiting players having to be helped off the pitch and the club would like to send both best wishes for a speedy recovery. The Reserves are at home again next Saturday, 20th September, when AFC Bentley will be the visitors.