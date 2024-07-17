Worksop Town Reserves announce new Managerial team

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Julian Watts has takes over from Iain Newton as Worksop Reserves boss for the new season.

Newton has to step down from his position due to personal reasons.

Former defender Watts has a wealth of experience playing for clubs like Rotherham, Sheffield Wednesday, Leicester, Bristol City, and Luton Town.

He also brings experience in management at the grassroots level, having held positions at Hallam, Shirebrook, and Rainworth MW.

Worksop reserves coaching staff: Steve Fletcher, Julian Watts and Paul Clarke. Photo by Richard Bierton.

He has also named Steve Fletcher and Paul Clarke as his assistant coaches, who both have experience at the club and grassroots football.

Worksop Reserves will play in the Black Dragon Premier Division North at the 11th tier of English football after being promoted last season.

Watts will be in charge of developing players, liaising with the first team and other associated clubs like the Academy and Worksop Town JFC.

He said: “It feels really good to become Worksop Reserves manager.

“When I was asked about the opportunity, it didn't take me long to make a decision on it.

“It was a no-brainer and I'm looking forward to seeing how it unfolds.

“I've got a lot of playing experience from my time as a footballer and I've managed just above the level we're at for several years.

“From my playing days I've got experiences of formations, tactics and how to set up, and I've also got experience in managing people, making players better individually, and making teams better overall.”

Watts added: “It's super important to make sure their is a pathway to the first team.

“When we get those young players through, it’s important to give him (boss Craig Parry) updates on those players who could train with the squad and potentially become first team players.”