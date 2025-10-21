Worksop Town pull off impressive fightback as Jordan Burrows double denies King's Lynn Town

Jordan Burrow celebrating his second goal - Photo by Lewis Pickersgill

Jordan Burrow’s brace rescued a point for Worksop Town as they drew 2-2 with King’s Lynn Town at the Windsor Foodservice Stadium in National League North on Tuesday night.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After being 2-0 down, the equaliser came in the last minute and manager Craig Parry was ecstatic with his side’s performance, saying: “I think we were magnificent from start to finish.

"We get a lot of people saying on forums that we only start in the last 15 minutes, but the fact is that the players out there have given absolutely everything.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve gone toe to toe with one of the best sides in this league, who are full-time, and at the end there was only team that was going to win it.

“I’m really proud of the performance, really proud of the players in the dressing room and the only disappointing thing for us is that we haven’t gone on and nicked the win.”

Worksop had the first chance of the evening as Regan Hutchinson cut inside onto his weaker foot and put his shot straight at ex-Tigers keeper Aaron Chapman.

The Tigers continued to ask questions of the Linnets' defence as Lewis Whitham played a low ball into Liam Hughes, who saw his shot blocked from close range.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

King’s Lynn scored the opener against the run of play on the 35th minute as Morgan Williams skipped into the Worksop box before pulling it back for Bailey Clements to tap into an empty net.

The visitors added a second after half-time as Ross placed a low shot into the bottom right corner on the 49th minute to give King’s Lynn a two-goal advantage.

But the Tigers netted their first goal of the game through a set piece on the 77th minute as Mason O’Malley’s delivery found Hughes, who knocked it down for substitute Burrow to poke in from close range.

As Worksop committed men forward, chances came for King’s Lynn as Reece Hall-Johnson controlled in the box before firing his shot at the midriff of Tommy Taylor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Burrow finally equalised for the Tigers in the 90th minute as Whitham’s low cross caused a scramble in the box before Burrow fired a shot past Chapman for his second of the game to earn a point.

The Tigers travel to the SEAH Stadium on Saturday as they take on AFC Telford United.