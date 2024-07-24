Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Worksop Town kitman Ewan Coleman has left Worksop to take up a new position as head kitman at League Two club Notts County

Ewan joined the club in the 2020/21 season and has been a big part of the Tigers management team ever since.

During his time at the club, he also was called up as part of England C's management team, acting as assistant kitman for the side.

The announcement was met with many messages from fans wishing him good luck in his new position.

Ewan Coleman thanks fans as leaves his position at kitman at Worksop Town. Photo by Richard Bierton.

His last game at the club was Tuesday night's 7-0 victory over Pontefract Collieries when he was given a warm send-off by the fans.

Worksop have quickly moved to appoint Kyle Housley as head kitman at the club.