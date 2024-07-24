Worksop Town kitman Ewan Coleman leaves to join Notts County
Ewan joined the club in the 2020/21 season and has been a big part of the Tigers management team ever since.
During his time at the club, he also was called up as part of England C's management team, acting as assistant kitman for the side.
The announcement was met with many messages from fans wishing him good luck in his new position.
His last game at the club was Tuesday night's 7-0 victory over Pontefract Collieries when he was given a warm send-off by the fans.
Worksop have quickly moved to appoint Kyle Housley as head kitman at the club.
Kyle has been Ewan's understood at the club for some time and is seen as a good replacement.
