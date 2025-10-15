Worksop Town ease through in County Cup

Photo by Lewis Pickersgill

Worksop Town progressed through to the next round of the Sheffield & Hallamshire Senior Cup with a comfortable 5-1 victory over Kiveton Park at the Windsor Foodservice Stadium.

Manager Craig Parry used the game to give fringe and recovering players some valuable minutes.

"It’s a good win, but it’s more important that we had seven players who had been out of the side who got minutes," he said.

“It’s vital that we do that, the games are coming up thick and fast so we’ve got to find time away from the training sessions.

“So tonight was an ideal time for them to do that for them to get the feel for the game and get back to full fitness.”

After returning to the starting lineup following an injury layoff, Lewis Whitham marked his comeback in style, breaking the deadlock 20 minutes into the contest. Cutting inside from the flank, he sharply turned and fired a low drive towards goal — Lester could only parry it upward, watching helplessly as the ball looped into the top corner.

Just moments later, Worksop doubled their lead. Chae Whitman-Brown surged down the right wing and delivered a pinpoint cross to Jordan Burrow, who brought the ball under control before smashing his finish into the top corner — his first goal of the season.

Holding a comfortable two-goal cushion at the break, Craig Parry’s side wasted no time after the restart. Mason O’Malley provided a perfect delivery to Bailey Gooda on the penalty spot, and the defender calmly slotted into the bottom corner to open his own scoring account for the campaign.

Kiveton gave their travelling supporters a moment to cheer soon after, as Ishmael Lammy cut in from the left and curled a precise strike into the bottom corner past Luke Chadwick, reducing the deficit.

But Worksop quickly reasserted their control. O’Malley turned provider again, producing a clever flick to set up Burrow, who made no mistake with a powerful finish into the bottom corner.

The pair linked up once more just before full-time. Whitham found O’Malley down the left, and his low cross was turned in by Burrow, completing his hat-trick and sealing Worksop’s fifth of the evening.

Next up for the Tigers is a National League North clash against Marine AFC at the Windsor Foodservice Stadium on Saturday.