Worksop Town bounce back against Leek Town

Luke Hall and team celebrating after scoring the second goal of the game - Photo by Richard Bierton

Worksop Town secured a 2-0 victory over Leek Town at the Windsor Foodservice Stadium, thanks to a solid defensive performance and goals from Liam Hughes and Luke Hall.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Manager Craig Parry was satisfied with the performance against Leek: “I thought it was a good performance today, and we did the basics really well from a defensive point of view as a team, which gives us a good platform to gain the win.

“I think we defended the 18-yard box really well but we ran for each other, ran for our teammates, and won our battles which gave us the platform then to go kick on and score those goals and win the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I was proud of the way they played, I don’t think the league position shows for them at the moment and sure they’ll pick up and get better in the league because it was really difficult at the beginning, but we stuck to our guns, sometimes we can’t play short and do it in our way sometimes, so if teams come and press us, we just go and stick it in behind and let the guys with pace run in behind.”

Leek Town had the first opportunity of the match just three minutes in, winning a corner that found Louis Potts in the box. Potts’ header was expertly tipped over the bar by Worksop Town goalkeeper Tommy Taylor.

Leek Town responded in the 25th minute with a chance from right-back Liam Buckley. Making a darting run into the box, Buckley connected with a cross, but his tame shot was easily gathered by Taylor.

The breakthrough came in the 29th minute, courtesy of a brilliant piece of play from Worksop Town. Luke Hall showcased his skill to set up Liam Hughes in the penalty area. With a deft flick, Hughes lobbed Leek’s goalkeeper Dino Visser, finding the top-right corner and putting the Tigers ahead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Early in the second half, a misstep from Taylor almost proved costly. His goal kick was blocked by Thomas Scully, leaving the Leek forward one-on-one with the keeper. Taylor redeemed himself with a crucial save to preserve Worksop’s clean sheet.

Both defences remained strong, but the Tigers kept pressing for a second goal. In the 64th minute, Luke Hall seized his moment, dispossessing his marker and surging forward. One-on-one with Visser, Hall calmly slotted the ball home, doubling Worksop’s lead.

The Tigers’ backline, led by a standout performance from Luke Shiels, shut down Leek Town’s advances, securing their first home clean sheet since November 12th.