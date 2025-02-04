Stand-in captain Leesley pleased with industrious performance from Worksop Town

Joe Leesley against Morpeth - Photo by Richard Bierton

Worksop midfielder Joe Leesley was named captain in the Tigers' 2-0 victory over Morpeth for the first time since joining in November.

Since joining Worksop Town in November, Leesley has quickly established himself as a key figure in the squad. His leadership qualities and experience have been evident, earning him the captain’s armband for the first time in the Tigers' recent victory over Morpeth.

“I think the boys have probably come under a bit of scrutiny in the last couple of weeks and probably rightly so and I think we got back to a bit more like our old selves," he said.

“I think it was a proper team performance, everyone dug in at a tough place to go and worked really hard for each other and the quality was shown.

“We’re a good side and I think once we matched their energy, desire and passion and all the things that we have probably lacked in a couple of games, our quality shone through and it got us the win.”

The 30-year-old scored his first goal for the club in the Tigers' 4-1 defeat to Guiseley, curling in a free-kick into the top-right corner to level the game up.

It was confirmed that he would be staying at the club on loan until the end of the season, after initially joining on a month-loan from Darlington in November.

Leesley will be hoping to play another key part in a Tigers victory next weekend as they take playoff rivals Ashton United.